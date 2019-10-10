|
MacLEOD
George The family of the late George MacLeod would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all support given to them, staff at Western Isles Hospital, Erisort, surgical and medical Ward 1. Bethesda Care Home for the exceptional care George received. Special thanks to Rev I.M. MacDonald, Rev D.J. Morrison and all office bearers for their comforting services .Grateful thanks to Mr Macrae and staff, John Murdo hearse driver, Finlay and John Angus grave diggers and all who came to pay their last respects. Thanks also for the generous donations for Bethesda sum of £300 was collected Laxdale Cottage Amhuinnsuidhe.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019