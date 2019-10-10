Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George MacLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George MacLEOD

Notice

George MacLEOD Notice
MacLEOD
George The family of the late George MacLeod would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all support given to them, staff at Western Isles Hospital, Erisort, surgical and medical Ward 1. Bethesda Care Home for the exceptional care George received. Special thanks to Rev I.M. MacDonald, Rev D.J. Morrison and all office bearers for their comforting services .Grateful thanks to Mr Macrae and staff, John Murdo hearse driver, Finlay and John Angus grave diggers and all who came to pay their last respects. Thanks also for the generous donations for Bethesda sum of £300 was collected Laxdale Cottage Amhuinnsuidhe.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.