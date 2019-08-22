Resources More Obituaries for Flora MORRISON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Flora MORRISON

Notice MORRISON Flora Dolly and family of the late Flora Morrison would like to sincerely thank all who provided support and comfort during their recent bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Dun Berisay for their exemplary care of Flora over the years, especially to Joan Murray. Sincere thanks to Rev James MacIver and Rev Kenny I. Macleod for their comforting service at Dun Berisay. Thanks also to the staff of Alasdair Macrae, Undertaker for their attention and professionalism and to all who came to pay their last respects at the funeral service and at the interment in Tolsta.

God bless you all.

Dolly and family, home and away. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019