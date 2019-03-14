Resources More Obituaries for Flora MACLEOD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Flora MACLEOD

Notice MACLEOD Flora We, the family of the late Flora Macleod would like to express our heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the many acts of kindness shown to us. Thanks to the the ambulance crew, A & E staff and Surgical Ward staff who took such good care of her. Grateful thanks to Rev J. Maciver and K. I. Macleod and all office bearers and presenters. Thanks to Mr A. Macrae Undertaker and staff and all who came to pay their last respects. Also thanks to those who contributed to the retiral collection for Crossroads and Bethesda. Finally, very special thanks to those who helped us to care for Flora at home in such an exemplary way over the last few years. Rhoda, Home Care Staff, Crossroads, Group Practice GP, Community Nursing Staff and Bethesda.

May God Bless you all.

