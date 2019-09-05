Home

Fiona Catherine COWAN

Fiona Catherine COWAN Notice
COWAN Fiona Catherine Passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Bethesda Hospice aged 53. Much loved mother of Conor, daughter of Catherine and Maurice, sister to Christine and brother to James.
Fiona will be sorely missed.
Sincere thanks to relatives, neighbours and friends for the care and kindness shown throughout Fiona's time of illness. A very special thanks to the staff of Bethesda Hospice and the Western Isles Hospital for nursing her through her illness. Grateful thanks to the Rev William Heenan and the members of St Columba's Church, Stornoway for their comforting service. Also thanks to all who came to pay their respects.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
