MORRISON Etta (nee Maciver) In loving memory of a much loved wife, mum, mother-in-law and granny. Sadly passed away November 3, 2018.
We sat by your bedside,
Our hearts crushed and sore,
We did our duty till the end,
Till we could do no more,
In tears we watched you sinking,
We saw you fade away,
We felt our hearts were breaking,
But we knew you could not stay,
All we have are memories,
Your picture in a frame,
Your memory is a keepsake,
From which I'll never part,
God has you in His arms,
We have you in our hearts.
Miss you everyday.
Love always, Alistair, Alex John, Gordon, Caroline and families.
North Tolsta.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019