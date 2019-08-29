Resources More Obituaries for Effie MACLEOD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Effie MACLEOD

Notice MACLEOD Effie The family of the late Effie Macleod would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and all those who came to pay their last respects. Sincere thanks to Reverend Murdo Campbell, Reverend Dougie Wolf, the church officer and elders for their comforting worship services. Thanks also to the staff of A. Macrae Undertakers for their professional service. The family would like to express their special thanks to the staff at Carloway Day Centre, Bethesda Respite Unit and Western Isles Hospital for all their care and attention.

A collection for Bethesda raised £560. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices