MARTIN Effie Ann (nee Young) The family of the late Effie Ann
(nee Young) wish to sincerely thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their kindness and support during our recent bereavement. Special thanks to Rev M. Campbell, Rev J. Macdonald, Rev M. Smith and Rev D. Woolse. Thanks to A. Macrae Undertaker and Barvas cemetery attendant for the respectful and professional service. Thank you to community nurses and doctors who attended over the years and to the staff at A&E and surgical ward, Western Isles Hospital.
8 Lower Shader.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
