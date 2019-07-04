Home

Douglas The family of the late Douglas McCulloch would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy extended to them during their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to the staff of Dun Eisdean care home and the Western Isles Hospital for their care. Particular thanks to the Reverends Callum Macleod, James Maciver, Calum Macdonald and John Macleod for their comforting words and support. Thanks also to Archibald Macrae for professional funeral services and to the volunteers from Ionad Na Seann Sgoil, Shawbost, for a lovely lunch.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 4, 2019
