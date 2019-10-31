Home

MURRAY Donna The family of the late Donna Murray would like to sincerely thank all our relatives and friends for their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy following our recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to Langabhat Medical Practice for their care and support during Donna's illness. Sincere thanks to Rev Tommy MacNeil for his prayerful support, pastoral care and the funeral service and to all at A. Macrae (Undertakers) for their kindness and professionalism. Many thanks also to all those who attended the funeral to pay their last respects.
Millbrook, Cleascro, Achmore.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
