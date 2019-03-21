Resources More Obituaries for Donald MORRISON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Norman MORRISON

Notice MORRISON Donald Norman The family of the late Donald N Morrison, Rodel would like to thank neighbours family and friends for all their love and support following our sudden bereavement. Special thanks to A Macrae Undertakers. Thank you to Dr Naylor and the South Harris Practice Raigmore Hospital, W I Hospital and The Royal Free Hospital London. Thank you to Rev K Watkins and Rev B Jardine F P Church and all other office bearers. Thanks to John Murdo Morrison hearse driver and cemetery attendants. Grateful thanks to Hamish Taylor for all his help. Special thanks to Kayreen Becca and Effie for catering in the Village Hall after the funeral. Thank you to all those who offered practical support, sent cards and flowers, phoned, visited the house and attended the funeral. We have been truly overwhelmed by all your love and kindness.

Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019