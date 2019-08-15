Resources More Obituaries for Donald MURRAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald MURRAY

Notice MURRAY Donald The family of the late Donnie Murray, would like to thank friends and neighbours for their support and kindness in their sad loss. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Medical Ward 2, in the Western Isles Hospital and all the help from the Cardiac Nurses who supported Donnie at home. Thanks to Rev Heenan and elders at St Columba's Church, Archiebald Macrae Undertakers, those who came to pay their respects and those who sent cards. Thank you to all who donated for a collection for the British Heart Foundation, which raised £728. Thank you all.

Marina, Robert, Maryann and David, 4 Holm. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019