MURRAY Donald (Tonic) Formerly of Shawbost, Lewis and latterly of Dunning, Perthshire. Peacefully, aged 91 years, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Morag, much loved father of Derick and Marion, treasured grandfather to Oliver, Imogen, Heather, Niall and Liam, also brother to Roddy and Alan. Funeral service at Dunning Parish Church, on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 am, interment thereafter in Dunning Cemetery.
Gus am bris an latha.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 4, 2019