Resources More Obituaries for Donald MACRAE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald (Noey) MACRAE

Notice MACRAE Donald (Noey) The family of the late Donald Macrae wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and of the many expressions of sympathy received. Grateful thanks also to Dr A Naylor, community nurses, home care staff and Crossroads, Harris for all their care and support. A special thanks to A Macrae Undertaker. Heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral we are also grateful to the Rev Mark Macleod, all other ministers and elders for their spiritual support. Finally, we would like thank all who contributed to the retiral collection of £900 for Crossroads, Harris and Leverburgh Care Home. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices