Notice MACMILLAN Donald Christine and the family of the late Donald Macmillan wish to offer sincere and grateful thanks to all friends and neighbours whose sympathy and support we received following Donald's sudden death. The many cards of condolence were much appreciated. Grateful thanks to the Rev RJ Campbell and the Rev E Matheson for their comforting services and to A Macrae Undertaker whose support was very helpfull at an extremly difficult time. Special thanks to the ladies who prepared the refreshments and to the North Tolsta Cemetery Committee whose support and assistance was greatly appreciated. God bless you all. Published in Stornoway Gazette on May 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices