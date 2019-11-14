|
MACLEOD Donald (North Kessock)
Mina, Donald, Neil and Gordon wish to thank most sincerely all neighbours, relatives and friends for their most kind expressions of sympathy extended to them in their recent sad bereavement. The beautiful flowers and all the cards received were very much appreciated. Our sincere thanks to all the Intensive Care staff in Raigmore Hospital for their kindness to us all. Special thanks to Rev F. Renwick for his uplifting service and J. MacLennan for the lovely precenting. Finally, many thanks to Sarah Maclean and all at John Fraser & Son, Chapel Street, Inverness, for all their compassionate support with the arrangements. The sum of £432 was raised for the RNLI.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019