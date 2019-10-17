Resources More Obituaries for Donald MacDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald (Jonah) MacDONALD

The family of the late Donald MacDonald (Jonah), would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, expressions of sympathy and practical help during Donald's illness. Special thanks for their exceptional care to all Western Isles Hospital nursing staff and doctors, MacMillan nurses, community nursing staff, Raigmore Hospital staff and the Scottish Ambulance Services. Many thanks to Rev Donald MacDonald and all who assisted in church services and their home visits. Many thanks to Mr Macrae and staff, undertakers, cemetery attendants and to all those who came to pay their last respects. Finally, thank you to all those who sent cards, flowers and messages and for contributing generously to the collection for MacMillian Nurses, the amount raised totalled £841. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices