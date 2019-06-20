Resources More Obituaries for Donald MACDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald MACDONALD

Notice MACDONALD Donald The sister and family of the late Donald Macdonald, (Domnhall an t-seada), 6 Adabrock, would like to sincerely thank, relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and expressions of sympathy, for all visits, phone calls, texts, cards, food and monetary gifts. Grateful thanks to First Responders, Ambulance Crew and Habost Clinic. The spiritual comfort and support received by the family from the ministers, elders and all who participated in family and church services has been very much appreciated. Sincere thanks to Rev John Murdo Nicolson, Rev Dougie Wolf, the staff of a Macrae Undertakers, Cemetery Attendant, all those that came to pay their last respects and Comunn Eachdraidh Nis, who provided food after the service.

