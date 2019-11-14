|
MACAULAY Donald The family of the late Donald Macaulay would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and expressions of sympathy following his passing. Thanks to all nursing staff and doctors at the Western Isles Hospital, for their care during his final days. Thanks to Rev James MacIver, Kenneth I. Macleod and for all who assisted in church services. Thanks to Mr MacRae Undertakers and cemetery attendant and to all who came to pay their last respects. Thank you to Ionad Stoodie, for providing refreshments after the funeral. Thank you to all who sent messages of support, cards and flowers.
Redcliffe Place, Laxdale.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019