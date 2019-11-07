|
THOMSON Donald M The family of the late Donald M Thomson would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all their support and generosity following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all members of the home care team who looked after him so well in his final days, the staff at Western Isles Hospital, the Group Practice and NHS 24. Thanks to Rev Euan Matheson and church elders for providing spiritual support throughout, also the church officer and the catering team. Gratitude is extended to A Macrae Undertaker, the cemetery attendant and all those who came to pay their last respects and donated generously to Bethesda and to all who sent cards.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019