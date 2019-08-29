Resources More Obituaries for Donald MACKINNON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Alick MACKINNON

Notice MACKINNON Donald Alick The brother and sisters of the late Donald Alick, would like to thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their care and kindness shown to Donald Alick during his time of illness. Also to us in the days after his death. Also to all staff at Tarbert Medical Centre and Ambulance Crew. Special thanks to all staff at both Stornoway and Glasgow Hospitals for nursing him throughout his illness. Sincere thanks to Rev Ian M. MacDonald, Rev D. J. Morrison, Church of Scotland, Tarbert, also Donnie Martin Precentor, for their comforting service and prayers. Grateful thanks to both undertakers A. Macrae, Stornoway and John Morrison, Tarbert. Thanks also to all who came to pay their last respects. Moran Taing.

