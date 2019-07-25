Resources More Obituaries for Donald MACDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald A. (Dolligan) MACDONALD

Notice MACDONALD Donald A. (Dolligan) Jessie and family of the late Donald A. Macdonald, would like to sincerely thank relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues for their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy. Thanks to the Renal Units in Stornoway and Inverness who looked after Donald so faithfully over the past sixteen years, the staff of Erisort and Medical 2 Wards, the Community Nurses and all associated with Langabhat Medical Practice. To the Rev Hugh Stewart, Rev William Macleod, Rev Tommy MacNeil, Rev William Heenan, Rev Gordon Macleod and all others who assisted at the services and provided comfort and support to us as a family. Thanks to Archibald Macrae and staff for the professional service provided, to the Uig Community Café and to all others who assisted in any way over the past few weeks. Finally, we as a family would like to thank all those connected with the Western Isles Kidney Patients Association, past and present, for their friendship and practical support over the past sixteen years, thank you to all who contributed at the services for their ongoing work, the sum of £600 was raised.

God bless you all.

