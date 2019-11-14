|
MACDONALD Rev Donald A. K. On behalf of all the family, I wish to thank all who showed so much kindness, support and sent cards following the death of my husband, Donald Macdonald, on October 31, 2019. Thanks to the medical staff in Portree and Lochmaddy Practices and especially the District and Macmillan Nurses who attended Donald with such professional care at home on several occasions. Grateful thanks to staff at Broadford and Raigmore Hospitals for their care of him intermittently since August 13. Heartfelt appreciation of both Staffin and North Uist congregations and community for their kindness shown to us as a family in so many wonderful ways. Thanks to Rev Donald Ross, a long term friend of Donald, for leading worship in Staffin Church and for all who assisted and attended. As Donald's remains were taken back to North Uist, I'd like to thank the undertakers, Duncan MacLean and Alasdair Macdonald for their professional and sensitive service. Thanks to Rev James Tallach for leading family worship and all who helped and attended from near and far. To the congregation, for use of the manse and to Anne MacLellan for providing refreshments. Donald's remains were laid to rest in Kilmuir Cemetery amongst people he loved and served for 17 years, to await the resurrection morning. £878.50 was donated towards Macmillan Cancer Care. May God bless you all. Mairi Ann Macdonald,
F P Manse, Staffin.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019