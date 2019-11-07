|
|
|
HUTTON Dolly Ann
née Martin The family of the late
Dolly Ann would like to sincerely thank relatives and
friends for the kind expression of sympathy and support shown at this sad time and thanks to those who did manage to attend the service.
Special thanks to the
Rev Gordon Macleod for his help
and lovely spiritual service.
Also Mr Alasdair Macrae,
Funeral Director for his professional help and advice before and after the funeral and Norman Macleod,
Aignish Caretaker for his help at the time and in the past.
Thanks also to Christine Stewart, Church Officer for being such a kind and lovely person and also John Maciver and Duncan Macinnes for welcoming us and those who attended the service.
Good wishes to all from the Gilmour family, Alexandria.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019