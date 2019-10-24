|
HUTTON Dolly Ann (Formerly of Manor Park)
Eldest daughter of the late William and Jessie Martin and sister of the late Cathie (Kay), Mackenzie and Wilma Gilmour.
Passed away peacefully at
Balquhidder Care Home, Alexandria
on Friday 18th October 2019 with
Wilma and Iain by her side.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 30th October at the
High Church, Mathieson Road, Stornoway and thereafter to
Aiginish Cemetery.
She will be very sadly missed.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019