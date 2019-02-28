|
MACIVER Dolina 11 Breasclete
The mother, sister and brothers of the late Dolina Maciver express their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support during their recent bereavement. Thanks to Macmillan Nurses, CnES Home Carers, community nurses, Langabhat Medical Practice and the staff of the Western Isles Hospital for excellent care throughout. Sincere thank you to Reverend Calum Macdonald, Reverend Daniel Mackinnon and the office bearers of Callanish Free Church for spiritual comfort. Thanks also to A. Macrae Undertaker and cemetery attendants for their professional services. Heartfelt thanks to Breasclete Community Association for providing lunch after the funeral.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
