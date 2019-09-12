Resources More Obituaries for Christine MACIVER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christine A. MACIVER

Notice MACIVER Christine A. The family of the late Christina A. Maciver, Breasclete and Dun Eisdean, wish to express their deep appreciation to those who showed us kindness by way of food donations, support and messages of sympathy, all of which were a great comfort, following our recent sad bereavement. We want to express our special gratitude to our mother's carers over the last few years, initially at home and latterly in Dun Eisdean. We greatly appreciate the loving care she received. Thank you to our mother's own minister Rev M. MacDonald and Rev D. MacDonald (retired, Carloway) for pastoral care whilst in Dun Eisdean. We greatly appreciate the voluntary help given by the ladies in Breasclete Community Hall in providing an excellent lunch after the funeral.

Thank you to A. Macrae Undertakers for carrying out their duties so sensitively and professionally. Thank you to everyone who contributed towards the collection for Alzheimer's, which raised the princely sum of £673. Finally, we are especially grateful to all those who came to pay their last respects. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019