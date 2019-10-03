Resources More Obituaries for Christina SHUTTLETON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christina SHUTTLETON

Notice SHUTTLETON Christina The family of the late Chrissie Shuttleton would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and practical help extended to us following our sad loss. Thank you to the Rev Paul Murray and ministers and elders from all denominations for their spiritual services. Special thanks to Rev Murray for his frequent visits to Dun Berisay to see and comfort Chrissie. Our thanks to Dun Berisay staff for the care and devotion they showed Chrissie during her eighteen month stay with them. Thanks to the doctors and nurses from Langabhat Medical Practice for their care over the years.To all the home care staff who cared for Chrissie in her own home. Our gratitude to A Macrae (Undertakers) for their kindness and professionalism. Thanks to Bespoke Blooms by Maybury for the stunning flowers, they were a fitting tribute As a family we are very grateful to have had so much support at this difficult time. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019