Resources More Obituaries for Christina MORRISON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christina MORRISON

Notice MORRISON Christina The sisters, nieces and nephews of the late Christina Morrison (Ciorstag), wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours, for their kindness and expressions of sympathy following their recent bereavement. Thanks are extended to Ciorstag's carers at her home for many years and in Dun Eisdean recently. Thanks also to Rev Ewen Matheson and the office bearers at Back Free Church. Thanks to Alasdair Macrae Undertakers and all those who came to pay their last respects. Thanks to the ladies who served the lunch afterwards. Thanks for contributions to the retiring collection to be donated to to Dun Eisdean and Bethesda Care Homes.

Yamba. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices