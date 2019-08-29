Resources More Obituaries for Christina MacCUISH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christina MacCUISH

Christina The family of the late Christina MacCuish would like to sincerely thank all relatives, in particular those who came from North and South Uist, friends, in particular childhood friend Heather, who travelled from Switzerland and all our neighbours for their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy. The cards, monies, flowers and visits were very much appreciated. Thanks to the Rev Keith Watkins and Rev Bruce Jarden of the Free Presbyterian Church for the services at Leverburgh and Scarista and all their support and also to all the ministers and elders of other denominations who came to pay their respects. Thanks to Archibald Macrae, who travelled to the Isle of Man to bring her remains home and to John Murdo Morrison for their professional services and to the gravediggers John Angus and Finlay. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices