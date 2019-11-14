|
MACLEAN Christina M. The family of the late Christina M. Maclean would like to thank friends, neighbours and relatives for all their support, comfort and practical help during their recent sad loss. Thank you to all who send cards, telephoned and offered support. We would like to thank the staff of the Uig Care Unit, Medical Ward 2 and Bethesda Care Home for their dedicated care during the past two two years. Thanks to Rev H. Stewart and elders of Uig Church of Scotland for their spiritual support and to A. Macrae and staff for their professional services. Finally, thanks to Pat and Janet for their help and to all those who turned up to pay their last respects. The sum of £767 was raised for Bethesda.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019