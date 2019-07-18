HAWKINS Chrissie Ann Duncan 09/08/1955 - 10/07/2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Chrissie, who passed away at the Martlets Hospice, near her home in Brighton, East Sussex, on July 10, 2019. She was a guiding star in our lives, her loss comes all too soon after the death of her husband, John Hawkins, on August 10, 2011, whose passing we mourn today, too. She is survived by her three sons, Roddy, Neil and Alasdair and her granddaughters, Rosa and Poppy. She will be profoundly missed by her sister, Donina and brother, John Angus, as well as by her other family and many close friends. At this time we also lovingly remember her late parents, Rev William and Catherine Macdonald, latterly of 13a Laxay and especially her sister, Catherine Rae.

The funeral service will take place on July 30, at 2.30pm, in Findon, West Sussex. For details, please call Co-op Funeral Care, London Road, Brighton, on 01273 607276. Chrissie asked that donations in her memory be given directly to the Martlets Hospice in Hove. Call 01273 747455 or donate online https://www.themartlets.org.uk/donate/ Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 18, 2019