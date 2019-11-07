|
MACDONALD Chriss Ann In loving memory of Chriss Ann Macdonald (nee Macleod).
A dearly loved and sorely missed wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, who on November 12, 2018, after a long illness departed this world and entered into eternal peace of her Saviour.
The heart full of love you gave us all,
So wondrous was its strength,
For we all felt so treasured by you,
Leaves us now so truly blessed.
Now we have the joy of knowing,
Our parting it will end,
The day that Jesus calls us home,
Together; in eternity we will spend.
"In my Father's house are many mansions,
If it were not so I would have told you,
I go to prepare a place for you and if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself, that where I am, there you may be also". (John 14: v 2-4.)
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019