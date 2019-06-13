Resources More Obituaries for Charles MACDOANLD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles MACDOANLD

Notice MACDONALD Charles The family of the late Charles D. Macdonald, of 32 Borve / Glasgow, would like to express their sincere gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy shown to them in their recent and sad bereavement. Thanks to the police and paramedics staff for their efforts. Also thanks to Steven Sims Undertakers in Glasgow and Alastair Macrae and undertaker staff in Stornoway. Sincere thanks to Rev Murdo Campbell, Rev Seaumas Macdonald and Rev David Wolfe for conducting and prayerful support at the funeral. Thank you to all who attended the funeral service in Borve and contributed to the collection. The collection was donated to the British Heart Foundation. Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices