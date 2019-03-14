Home

BULL Cathie Treasured memories of a dearly loved wife, precious mum and mother-in-law Cathie, who passed away, on
March 14, 2018.
Always in our thoughts,
And forever in our hearts.
Mike and family, Grenitote and Glasgow
To us you were someone special,
Someone good and true,
You will never be forgotten, Granny,
We thought the world of you.
Loved always by her grandchildren, Eilidh, Seumas, Kayreen, Zoe, Iona, Zara, Alastair and Jenny x.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
