MacLEAN
Catherine Peacefully at her home, on February 1, 2019, surrounded by her family, Catherine MacAulay MacLeod, aged
89 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late John MacLean, devoted mother to Anne Martin, a much loved mother-in-law to Johnny and a dearest and adroed granny to John Kenneth.
A loving sister to Margaret (Mem) and to the late Allan and Donald John. A much loved sister-in-law, aunt, grand-aunt and a friend to many. Sorely missed, forever loved and remembered by all her family.
"Until the day break, and the shadows flee away" Sunny Braes, Doune, Carloway.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
