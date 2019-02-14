Resources More Obituaries for Catherine MacLEAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine MacLEAN

Catherine The daughter, son-in-law, grandson, sister and extended family of the late Catherine Macaulay Macleod would like to express their sincere and heartfelt thanks to all relatives, neighbours and friends for their kindness and support in their recent sad bereavement. To all who have visited, telephoned, sent floral tributes, cards and provided various other expressions of sympathy to the family recently. Grateful thanks also to the nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals who assisted in enabling the family to keep Cathy in her home for her final years. To CnES for providing the financial assistance to employ the required carers and to Sheena, Rachel and Margaret, Mam's amazing carers without whom none of this would have been possible, we will be forever grateful. To Crossroads (Lewis and Harris) for their assistance and support over the past 4 years, particularly Dollag Campbell our regular sitter. To Zena, Val and Cathie Ann for their invaluable assistance and support over the past 4 years. To Rev Murdo Campbell, Rev Calum MacDonald and Rev Donald MacDonald, Deacons and Elders of the Carloway Free Church of Scotland for their spiritual support at the time of Cathy's passing and funeral. Sincere thanks are also extended to Archibald Macrae Undertaker and staff for their efficient and professional services. Grateful thanks also to the local grave diggers and also to the Doune Braes Hotel for catering provided for the funeral lunch. We would like to express our sincerest thanks and appreciation to those who travelled from the mainland in inclement weather to be with us at this sad time and also to all those who attended the wake and the funeral to pay their last respects. Finally, thank you to all those who contributed to the retiring collection at the funeral for Crossroads (Lewis and Harris) and Alzheimers Scotland where the sum of £522 was raised. Anne, Johnny and John Kenneth, Sunny Braes, Doune, Carloway. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019