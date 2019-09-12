Resources More Obituaries for Catherine GILLIES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine GILLIES

Notice GILLIES Catherine The family of the late Catherine Gillies, would like to express their grateful thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support following their recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to Rev Ewen Matheson, Rev Kenneth Ferguson, precentors and office bearers for their help, guidance and comfort. Thank you to all who visited, for messages of sympathy, cards, monetary gifts and practical help.Thank you to ambulance crew, paramedics, staff of the Surgical Ward, Western Isles Hospital for their excellent care and to the doctors and community nurses who attended to our mother over the years housebound at home. Grateful thanks to Alasdair MacRae Undertakers and staff for funeral arrangements and to DK MacLean, cemetery attendant. We would also like to thank Comunn Eachdraidh Nis for their

hospitality and refreshments provided after the funeral. Thanks to all who came to pay their last respects. All very much appreciated.

Edgemoor Cottage

Edgemoor Cottage

Lionel, Ness Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019