Notice MACRITCHIE Catherine Anne Kenny and the family of the late Catherine Anne would like to express their sincere gratitude to relatives, neighbours and friends for the expressions of sympathy shown to them following their recent sad bereavement. The practical help offered and given by many was much appreciated. Special thanks to the carers who showed Catherine Anne such tenderness and care, especially in her final weeks. Sincere thanks also to Reverend Ewan Matheson, the officers of Back Free Church, the Gress Cemetery attendant, the staff of A Macrae Undertakers and to all those who came to pay their last respects.

Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019