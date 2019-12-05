|
GRAHAM Cathel (Inverness)
The family of the late Cathel Graham wish to express their sincere gratitude to all relatives and friends who sent messages of sympathy, flowers and attended the funeral service. Special thanks to the staff of Seaforth House, Maryburgh who provided extraordinary care to Cathel in recent years. A sum of £400 was collected for Seaforth House at the service. Grateful thanks are also due to Dr Jonathan Fletcher and Dr Daniel Simpson, Dingwall Medical Centre and the nursing staff of HDU, Ward 7C, Raigmore Hospital. Thank you to our family in Christ at Smithton Culloden Free Church for their comfort and support as exemplified by the uplifting service, provided by Rev Alasdair Macleod and Rev Innes MacSween. Once again we are heartened by the professionalism and compassion shown by the team of John Fraser & Son, Chapel Street, Inverness, as led by Sarah Maclean. Finally, and most importantly, thanks be to God for the life of a special person.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019