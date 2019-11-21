|
|
|
GRAHAM Cathel Peacefully, at Seaforth House, Maryburgh, on November 17, 2019, Cathel John MacKinnon Graham, aged 50 years, late of Barnview, Culloden. A special son of Agnes and the late John Graham, a beloved brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and great-uncle. Funeral service on Thursday, November 28, at 10.30 am, in Smithton Culloden Free Church, Murray Road, Inverness, thereafter to Kilvean Cemetery. All welcome to attend. Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, for Seaforth House may be given at the service or forwarded to the funeral directors, John Fraser & Son, 17-29 Chapel Street, Inverness, IV1 1NA.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019