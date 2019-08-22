Resources More Obituaries for Calum MURRAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Calum Iain MURRAY

Notice MURRAY Calum Iain Chrissie and the family of the late Calum Iain would like to express sincere gratitude to relatives, neighbours and friends for phone calls, cards, flowers and other tokens of support received following our recent bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to all the carers who showed Calum Iain such kindness, staff of Medical Wards 1 & 2 at Western Isles Hospital, Macmillan Nurses and staff of Bethesda Hospice for their care and support. Sincere thanks also to Rev Hugh Ferrier and Elders of Stornoway High Free Church and to Rev Ewan Matheson and Rev James MacIver. Thanks to Gress Cemetery Attendant, staff of A. Macrae Undertakers, the Tong ladies who provided a lovely lunch after the funeral and to all those who came to pay their last respects, especially those who travelled a distance to be with us.

6 Tong. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices