MACKAY Calum Iain Maggie and family would like to thank all who sent messages of sympathy in so many ways following our recent sad loss. Thanks to Broadbay Surgery, Medical 2 Western Isles Hospital and Bethesda Hospice. To Catriona Macdonald, for her care and dedication. Grateful thanks to Dr Anna Miek Kok for her wonderful empathy and compassion. To the Rev Hugh Ferrier, Rev Roddy Morrison, Rev James MacDonald, elders of the High Free Church for their spiritual comfort. Thank you to A .Macrae and staff for their professionalism, to cemetery attendant and all those who came to pay their last respects and contributed to the collection which totalled £1,600.
33 Portrona Drive.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019