Notice MACARTHUR Bellann The family of the late Bellann Macarthur would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and all those who supported them in their recent bereavement, both with practical help and expressions of sympathy. Special thanks are extended to nursing staff at Clisham Ward and staff at Blar Buidhe for their affectionate and considerate care. Thanks are due to the Rev G. Craig and church elders and officers for their support at this time. Thanks also to Mr Macrae and staff, to those who helped with graveside preparation and to all those who came to pay their last respects. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices