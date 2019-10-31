Home

MACDONALD Barbara Passed away at Blar Buidhe Nursing Home, on October 17, 2019, Barbara Macdonald, wife of the late Norman Macdonald. Thanks to the Rev Gordon Macleod, Rev Duncan Macaskill and John Cunningham, to Blar Buidhe staff and management, also to all mums carers. Many thanks to Mr Macrae and staff Undertakers, also to gravedigger for his help and advice. A special thanks to Ancris and Wilma for their support to us throughout.
From Noreen and Angus.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
