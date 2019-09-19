Resources More Obituaries for Bannatyne MACLEOD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bannatyne (Panny) MACLEOD

Notice MACLEOD Bannatyne (Panny) Passed away peacefully at the Western Isles Hospital after a short illness, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, aged 74.

The family of the late Panny MacLeod would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support at this sad time. Grateful thanks to the nurses in Western Isles Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their devoted care. Special thanks to Rev Jardine of North Harris Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland for conducting the service. Thanks to A Macrae Undertakers and to Harris Funeral Association. Thanks to the ladies at the Bays Cafe for providing a lovely funeral lunch and finally a sincere thank you to all who came to pay their last respects.

7 Cluer. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019