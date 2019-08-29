MacDONALD

Archie In loving memory of a beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, Archie MacDonald, who passed away peacefully on August 31, 2005.

He never looked for praises,

He was never one to boast,

He just went on quietly working,

For those he loved the most.

His dreams were seldom spoken,

His wants were very few,

And most of the time his worries,

Would go unspoken too.

He was there... A firm foundation,

Through all our storms of life,

A sturdy hand to hold to,

In times of stress and strife.

A true friend we could turn to,

When times were good or bad,

One of our greatest blessings,

The man that we called Dad.

Effie, Neil, George, Christine, Conner, Katherine and Riley.

(Gramsdale) Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019