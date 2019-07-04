|
|
|
MORRISON Annie Sadly, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, Annie Morrison (nee MacAulay), aged 92 years, Old Mill Road, Inverness, beloved wife of the late Angus Morrison, dearly loved mother of Mary, Margaret, Malina and the late Donald, dear mother-in-law of Tom, Jim and Duncan, adored gran of Charlotte, Eilidh, Samantha and Sharlene, also a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Funeral particulars from D. Chisholm & Sons, Inverness. Tel 01463 712255.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 4, 2019