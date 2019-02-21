|
|
|
MACLEAN Annie I. and John In loving memory of Annie I. Maclean, who tragically passed away, after a short illness, in Raigmore Hospital, on February 23, 2018. Annie was a devoted wife and mother and a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt. Also remembering Annie's dad, John Maclean, a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, who passed away, on the same date nine years earlier, February 23, 2009.
Sorely missed and always in our thoughts.
Inserted by Morag and family.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More