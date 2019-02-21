Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie MACLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie I. and John MACLEAN

Memories Condolences

Annie I. and John MACLEAN Memories
MACLEAN Annie I. and John In loving memory of Annie I. Maclean, who tragically passed away, after a short illness, in Raigmore Hospital, on February 23, 2018. Annie was a devoted wife and mother and a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt. Also remembering Annie's dad, John Maclean, a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, who passed away, on the same date nine years earlier, February 23, 2009.
Sorely missed and always in our thoughts.
Inserted by Morag and family.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.