WOOD Annie (Anne) Treasured and cherished memories of our dear Mother, Annie (Anne) Wood (nee Macleod), who passed away peacefully, on October 21, 2011, aged 82, late of Moodiesburn and Lower Shader.
So many years have passed but thoughts of you live on with us,
Missing you.
Sadly missed by all the family in Shader, Moodiesburn and Cumbernauld.
Inserted by Richard, Janet, Norman and Calum.
Also thinking of our dear Father, Richard and Sister, Mary Macdonald, late of Moodiesburn and Lower Shader.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019