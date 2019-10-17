Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne WOOD

Memories Condolences

Anne WOOD Memories
WOOD Annie (Anne) Treasured and cherished memories of our dear Mother, Annie (Anne) Wood (nee Macleod), who passed away peacefully, on October 21, 2011, aged 82, late of Moodiesburn and Lower Shader.
So many years have passed but thoughts of you live on with us,
Missing you.
Sadly missed by all the family in Shader, Moodiesburn and Cumbernauld.
Inserted by Richard, Janet, Norman and Calum.
Also thinking of our dear Father, Richard and Sister, Mary Macdonald, late of Moodiesburn and Lower Shader.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.