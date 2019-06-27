|
|
|
MACSWEEN Anne The family of the late Anne MacSween, 30 Scalpay, wish to thank most sincerely all relatives, neighbours and friends for sympathy, support and prayers during their recent very sad and sore bereavement. Particular thanks to Rev D. MacLeod and elders of North Harris Free Church; Rev R. Morrison, Rev D. J. Morrison, Rev A. Coghill, Rev I. M. MacDonald and Rev R. Kemp; Police Scotland; colleagues from Marine Scotland; staff of Harris Hotel; gravediggers and F. MacLeod & D. MacLennan, Skye for professional funeral services.
"God is our refuge and our strength..." Psalm 46 verse 1.
Donald, Rosslyn and Donna
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More